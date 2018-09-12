Our Construction Services in Pennsylvania
Choose from the wide array of construction and renovation services we offer, and make your home or business, the best built structure in town.
New Homes
HFDH’s expertise in design and build will guide you through step by step to bring the home of your dreams into reality. A new home allows you complete control over every feature, and we help you make the choices that best fit with your family life. A new home is achievable and should make sense for those things that matter most to you.
Home Renovations
Making changes to your home can transform your existing space. You might have an exact need identified or you are not sure what renovations would make the most impact for your budget and lifestyle. HFDH will help you decide those great opportunities for expansion or remodel and create a plan that is affordable.
Decks
A deck is an affordable way to expand the space of your home and gather with friends and family. HFDH specializes in renovating, designing, and building deck spaces that increase the functionality and beauty of your home. With the wide range of building materials available, decks have lots of versatility while being easy to maintain year after year. At HFDH, we build decks year round, so there’s no better time than now to get the deck of your dreams.
Commercial
As commercial contractors, HFDH Contractors ensures that not only are our customers satisfied with completed construction projects, but also the state’s standards have been met. We strive to ensure that all design details are included while abiding by industry standards.
TESTIMONIALS
“Very professional work, always on time and made sure we were happy with the end result. Would recommend them to anyone. Will definitely use them again.”
Keith R.
“They are one of the best ones in town for the glass and glazing works. I spent a lot of money previously on my storefront, but the rainwater clogged my sill and water flowed in. Half the price and hold time made me wonder, why didn’t I choose HDFH before.”
Agatha M.
“My deck favs! HDFH saved me a great deal when I consulted with them for a new deck. And I can guarantee had it been someone else they’d have bided and got me a new one at a higher price. But HFDH suggested that I get the existing one refurbished and its never looked better. Impressive stuff!”
Jennifer M.
“Great to work with, very attentive to customers wants and needs and what they want the end result to look like. Would hire them again in a minute! Great knowledge of the construction business.”
SharonD.
“I don’t think there would be someone smoother with a home renovation. They literally took just a month in getting my place ready and that too, with many customizations and changes that matched my taste. And yes, they were professional as well as pocket friendly too”
Maurice M.
